Historic wreath laying honoring John Lewis

Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

A historic wreath-laying ceremony honoring the late Rep. John Lewis and Civil Rights martyrs will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC) in Montgomery.

The wreath-laying will honor the legacy and life of Congressman Lewis and the 40 martyrs who died during the heights of the civil rights movement.

For many years, Congressman Lewis led a delegation of congressional and civil rights leaders to the CRMC for the event to honor those who lost their lives in the struggle for freedom during the modern civil rights movement.

The featured speakers will include Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and its lobbying arm, the SPLC Action Fund; Tafeni English-Reif, director of the Civil Rights Memorial Center and the Alabama State Office; Congresswoman Nikema Williams, the first woman elected to represent Georgia’s 5th district; and Joseph J. Levin, Jr., Southern Poverty Law Center co-founder and board emeritus member.

The Civil Rights Memorial Center is located at 400 Washington, Ave. in downtown Montgomery.

