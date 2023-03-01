Center Stagers: A Dance program for youngsters

Published 6:18 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Center Stagers is an after-school program for young people held at the Johnson Center for the Arts.

Down near the railroad tracks in downtown Troy, two groups of youngsters are making tracks of their own.

Twice a week, they come together in a rail-side building to kick up their heels and dance.

Center Stagers is an after-school program for young people funded by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and sponsored by the Johnson Center for the Arts.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said two groups of young people participate in the afterschool dance training program that culminates with a stage production at the Trojan Center Theater on the campus of Troy University.

“Center Stagers is an outstanding dance training program,” Campbell said. “Especially, because young people don’t have many opportunities to be exposed to drama in school. Other than learning to dance, they also learn to express themselves, to interact with others and to develop a sense of group. They learn the importance of working together as they prepare for a stage performance before a live audience. 

Campbell said Center Stagers is an example of the city and university working together for the benefit of the young people, in support of the arts and with the support of the Alabama Council of the Arts.

More Z-News - Main story

Final Four: Trojans headed to state championship after outlasting Ramsay

Final Four: Lady Trojans lose to Pleasant Home in girls semifinals

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Sacred Harp music is loud and energetic and its popularity here in Alabama’s Wiregrass region continues to be widespread. The Pioneer Museum of Alabama hosts a Sacred Harp Singing each February. A large number of singers filled the “hollow square” on Saturday and listener/learners fill the back rows.

Sacred Harp Music: ‘It’s not going away’

Pioneer Museum Quilt Show opens Thursday

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events