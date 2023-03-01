Area Softball: Zion Chapel beats New Brockton Published 7:30 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (2-1) picked up their second straight win with a 17-4 victory over county rival New Brockton Lady Gamecocks in five innings on Feb. 28.

Amber Kidd went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs for ZCHS, while Kaylee Hodge went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs. Syndey Boothe also went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Emily Rhodes scored four runs, while Madison Meeks and Shea Wambles scored two runs each. Riley Bannin also scored a run in the win.

Bannin pitched all five innings and fanned eight batters, while giving up three hits and one earned run. Kidd had eight putouts on defense.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans dropped a road game with Houston Academy by a score of 11-1 to Houston Academy on Tuesday. Jaazia Cantlow, Ansley Watkins, Hannah Sparrow and Jada Jones had one hit each, while Jones scored the Lady Trojans’ lone run. Sparrow had a double.

Molly Garrett pitched four innings and struck out a batter, while giving up 10 hits and five earned runs. Mary Hayden West had seven putouts, while Cantlow, Watkins and Sparrow each earned a double play on defense.

The Goshen Lady Eagles dropped a Class 2A, Area 4 matchup with Highland Home by a score of 13-9 on Tuesday. Kaci Wilkes led Goshen at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs. Haley Sneed went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and Amber Vickers went 2-for-3. Passion Shepherd also had one hit and two runs. Wilkes pitched the complete game and retired three batters, while giving up five earned runs.