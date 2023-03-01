Area Baseball: ZCHS bests CHHS, Goshen sweeps Samson Published 7:09 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Goshen Eagles (3-4) swept a pair of games against the Samson Tigers this week. On Monday, the Eagles defeated Samson by a score of 6-4. Tyler McLendon went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs, while Andrew Galloway went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple, one RBI and two runs. Peyton Stamey also went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs.

Galloway pitched six and 1/3 innings and mowed down 12 batters, while giving up five hits and two earned runs. McLendon had 12 putouts, one assist and one runner picked off at catcher.

In game two against Samson, the Eagles dominated their way to an 11-5 win. Stamey had a big night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a pair of triples, two RBIs and two runs. Brody Wilks also went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a triple and two runs. Cade Edwards went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. McLendon, Galloway, Jacob Suape and CJ Thompson scored one run each, while Hunter Nobles scored two runs.

Nobles pitched six and 1/3 innings and retired 11 batters, while giving up eight hits and three earned runs. McLendon had 12 putouts and one assist, while Edwards had seven putouts and one assist.

The Zion Chapel Rebels (1-3) picked up an exciting 3-2 win over the Charles Henderson Trojans (4-2) at home on Feb. 28.

The win was Zion Chapel’s first of the season and avenged the Rebels’ week one loss to Charles Henderson earlier in the month.

Charles Henderson jumped ahead 1-0 in the second inning when Cole Pugh hit an RBI single to drive Kevin Yoeman home. Charles Henderson extended the lead to 2-0 when Damien Hart scored on a balk in the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Zion Chapel’s Mason Stuart scored on a sacrifice fly from John Foster Hamm to cut the CHHS lead to 2-1 and then Jackson Adcock scored on an RBI from Brady Flowers. In the bottom of the sixth, Joseph LeGear stole home on an error for what would end up being the winning run as CHHS was unable to get back into scoring position.

Austin Jordan pitched five innings for the Rebels and struck out three batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs. Wes Braisted, Stuart and Jordan each had one hit. Flowers had six putouts and an assist for the Rebel defense, while Brodie Stinson and Hamm had a double play.

Hart and Pugh earned the only CHHS hits on the night. Hart’s hit was a double. Pugh pitched all six innings and gave up two hits and one earned run, while mowing down nine Rebel batters. Hart had 10 putouts, while Josh Hooten, KaNeil Lewis and Wes Templin each had a double play on defense.