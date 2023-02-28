Pioneer Museum Quilt Show opens Thursday

Published 7:05 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Barbara Tatom, Pioneer Museum of Alabama director, right, and Autumn Rogers, museum assistant, left, prepared a quilt made by Beth Collier and Dot Parish, for hanging. The museum’s Biennial Quilt Show Opens Thursday.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s Biennial Quilt Show opens on Thursday and will close on April 2.

Quilting has a storied past and is thought to have originated in Europe during the Crusades.

According to the “story,” the Turks first began wearing quilted material under their amour to keep them warm.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The benefit of quilting material as protection against cold is well documented in American history.

Quilts were also a method of self-expression for America’s pioneer women, said Barbara Tatom, Pioneer Museum of Alabama director.

Although the quilt patterns were similar in different parts of America, the pattern names were often different according to local lore and legend.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama’ 2023 Biennial Quilt Show will include a quilt dated 1776 and several that were made as recently at 2023.

“The Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s 2023 Biennial Quilt Show is especially interesting in that it features many patterns that are familiar to local quilters and, then, patterns that are very new,” Tatom said. Making the 2023 Biennial Quilt Show especially interesting for local viewers is their often familiarity with quilters and/or their families.

A quilt made by Beth Collier and Dot Parish features cross stitched quilt squares by Collier and quilting by Parish.

“The story of how that quilt was made by those two ladies is shared on a tag with the quilt,” Tatom said. “The quilt show traces quilting from 1776 until 2023 and it does so beautifully.”

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s Biennial Quilt Show will host award-winning quilt maker, Flavin Glover as she shares the story of “The Versatile Log Cabin Block” on Saturday, March 11.

For more information about quilt show and/or Glover’s presentation, call the museum at 334-566-3597 or visit the museum during regular hours, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

More Z-News - Main story

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Sacred Harp music is loud and energetic and its popularity here in Alabama’s Wiregrass region continues to be widespread. The Pioneer Museum of Alabama hosts a Sacred Harp Singing each February. A large number of singers filled the “hollow square” on Saturday and listener/learners fill the back rows.

Sacred Harp Music: ‘It’s not going away’

Charles Henderson gears up for historic Final Four  

Imagi-Con a success

Trojans remain unbeaten with 11 Home Runs in series sweep

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events