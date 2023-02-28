Pike County challenged to ‘Move Alabama!’ Published 7:03 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Almost 29 percent of all Alabamians are physically inactive, meaning they don’t do any physical activity or exercise outside their normal jobs, so, it’s time to Move Alabama!

The Pike County Extension Office in Troy is joining the Alabama Cooperative Extension as it launches “Move Alabama,” a collaboration between SNAP-Ed and EFNEP at Auburn University.

Kristen Sanders, Pike County Extension Office, said Move Alabama is a community physical activity challenge that provides the chance for individuals to get up and moving with friends, family and neighbors while exploring the community.

From March 1 through April 30, Pike Countians will have the opportunity to complete up to 25 challenges and be entered for the chance to win fun prizes.

Beginning today, March 1, participant logs can be picked up from the Pike County Extension Office at 306 South Three Notch Street or downloaded from the Move Alabama Facebook page.

Those who accept the challenge will work together with family, friends and/or community to check off as many challenges as possible.

For more information contact the Pike County Extension Office at 566-0985.