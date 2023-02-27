Zay Williams earns All-Sun Belt honors Published 3:21 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

The Sun Belt Conference released its All-Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Team on Monday and Troy University senior forward Zay Williams was the lone Trojan to earn all-conference honors.

Williams was named to the All-Sun Belt Second-Team. The honor is Williams’ first All-Sun Belt nomination as he is averaging career high numbers in nearly every statistical category. Williams is currently averaging 12.1 points, seven rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has also tallied 23 blocks this season.

In his Troy career, Williams has earned 1,181 points and 798 career rebounds, placing him 18th all-time on Troy’s scoring list and seventh in Troy’s Division I history. His rebounds also ranks sixth all-time at Troy and second in Troy’s Division I history. Williams also ranks in Troy’s Division I Top 10 in scoring average, free throws, field goals, rebounding average and blocks.

“Zay Williams is very deserving to be honored as one of the top players in the Sun Belt Conference,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “Zay has been great in every conceivable way: offense, defense, rebounding, leadership, toughness, on the court, off the court, being a great teammate, extremely coachable, reliable, competitive, winner, etc.

“Zay is a big reason why we have had success over the past two seasons. He has helped build the foundation of a successful program, and I am ever thankful and blessed to have had the opportunity to coach him here at Troy over the past four years.”