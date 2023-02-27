Troy finishes 3-2 at FSU’s Unconquered Invitational Published 2:51 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

The Troy Trojans (10-5) finished 3-2 this weekend at Florida State University’s Unconquered Softball Invitational.

Troy started off the tournament by sweeping day one on Feb. 24 with a 5-4 win over Florida Gulf Coast and an 8-0 shutout of Lamar College. Against FGCU, Taylor McKinney went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs, while D’Aun Riggs went 2-for-4 with a run and a triple. Brantley’s Leanna Johnson struck out four batters, while giving up seven hits and three earned runs in seven innings in the circle.

Against Lamar, both Kelly Horne and Kennedi Gaton hit home runs, while Anslee Finch earned a double. Olivia Cato pitched five innings and struck out two batters, while giving up just two hits and no runs as she earned the shutout in the circle. Riggs also had five putouts.

After going 2-0 on day one, the Trojans went 0-2 on day two with losses to FGCU and No. 6-ranked Florida State on Feb. 25.

In the Trojans’ second matchup with FGCU, Brantley native Kayden Dunn went 2-for-3 at the plate and McKinney scored Troy’s lone run as the Trojans fell by a score of 6-1. Brookelyn Cannon pitched three innings and struck out three batters, while giving up one hit and no runs. Libby Baker took the loss in the circle as she struck out one batter and gave up one hit and four earned runs in one and 1/3 innings pitched.

Against Florida State, Troy remained tied with the No. 6 team in the country 1-1 going into the fifth inning when FSU’s Kerr hit a solo home run that ended up being the game-winning run as Troy was unable to get back into scoring position.

Aayanah Hughes scored Troy’s lone run, while Finch, Jade Sinness and Baker had one hit each. Cato pitched two innings and gave up one hit and one earned run, while Johnson gave up two hits and one earned run in four innings in the circle.

In the final game of the series, Troy bested Lamar 2-0 as McKinney went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI. Riggs and Emma Grace Walker each scored one run for the Trojans. Johnson pitched all seven innings and fanned six batters, while giving up five hits and no runs to earn her third shutout of the year.