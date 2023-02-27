Trojans remain unbeaten with 11 Home Runs in series sweep Published 2:34 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

The Troy Trojans (7-0) remained undefeated this weekend with a 3-0 sweep over the Stony Brook Seawolves in a home series at Riddle-Pace Field as the Trojans belted an eye-popping 11 home runs over three games.

The Trojans started off the weekend with a 9-4 win over Stony Brook on Feb. 24. The Seawolves actually held a 4-2 lead going into the eighth inning when the Trojans came alive with seven runs to secure the win. William Sullivan went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run, while Kyle Mock also belted a two-run home run. Ethan Kavanagh went 2-for-4 with a run, while Hudson Hartsfield went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

Brady Fuller pitched six and 2/3 innings and struck out four batters, while giving up seven hits and three earned runs, while Keaton Fuller struck out a pair of batters and gave up one hit and no runs in one and 1/3 innings pitched. Sullivan had 10 putouts at first base, while Clay Stearns had seven at catcher.

In game two on Feb. 25, the Trojans fell behind 10-3 going into the bottom of the fourth inning when Troy decided it was time for a home run party. Troy tallied six home runs in the next four innings and hit a school-record seven total on the afternoon.

Mock had the biggest day at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs. Sullivan also had another big day, going 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs. Treymayne Cobb Jr., Lance Gardiner, Shane Lewis and Kole Myers each hit home runs, as well.

Zach Fruit struck out two batters, while giving up six hits and six earned runs in three and 1/3 innings on the mound, while Noah Janney picked up the win with two strikeouts and just one hit and no runs allowed in his three and 1/3 innings pitched. Unfortunately for Janney, the junior right-hander was hit in the face on a line drive and the injury will likely require surgery to repair.

Troy closed out the weekend with a 9-7 win over Stony Brook on Feb. 26. Stony Brook scored six runs in the final three innings but it wasn’t enough to overcome the lead the Trojans had built.

It was Caleb Bartolero’s turn to go yard for the Trojans as he went 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs. Mock also went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, a double and a run.

Grayson Stewart pitched five innings and gave up four hits and no earned runs along with earning one strikeout. Stearns had six putouts and one assist.

“We got to develop the knockout punch, and I have no doubt in my mind we will,” Troy coach Skylar Meade said. “We have more than enough guys capable of doing it. The killer instinct will come. Being a little bit cleaner for all 27 outs is something we will focus on. We’re really proud of the overall performance both offensively for (pitcher) Grayson Stewart.”

Troy’s 23 home runs on the season ranks third in the entire country and Bartolero is tied for second place in the country for individual home runs, as well.

Troy will host another three-game home series this weekend against USC-Upstate, starting March 3 at 6 p.m.