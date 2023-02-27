Trio of Trojans earn All-Sun Belt honors Published 3:04 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

A total of three Troy University players landed on the All-Sun Belt Women’s Basketball team released on Feb. 27. Makayia Hallmon, Ja’Mia Hollings and Tai’Sheka Porchia were all named to the All-Sun Belt team.

Troy’s three All-Sun Belt selections led the entire league as Hallmon was named to the second team, while Porchia and Hollings earned third-team honors. Hallmon transferred to Troy from Louisiana this season and this is her second all-conference honor. This season, Hallmon is averaging 14.6 points, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.6 rebounds per game. She ranks seventh in the conference in scoring.

Hollings is in her second season at Troy and the West Point, Miss., native ranks second in the conference in rebounding with 8.5 rebounds per game. She also averages 12.9 points and 1.3 steals per game.

Porchia transferred to Troy from Pensacola Junior College this season and the Camden, Ark., native averages 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in her first season as a Trojan.