PCHS Lady Dawgs make 3A Final Four debut Published 5:55 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

The color purple represents meanings of wealth and grandeur and it is also means pride.

Although the City of Brundidge always takes special pride in the schools within, this week the townspeople have even more reason to be Pike County High School purple-proud.

The Pike County Lady Dawgs are headed to the Class 3A Final Four for the first time in school girls’ basketball history.

The Lady Dawgs defeated Houston Academy in the Class 3A Girls Regional Finals last week to earn the lofty berth.

The Lady Dawgs will play the winner of the Northeast Finals at 9 a.m. Tuesday (today) in Birmingham.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said she is beyond excited for the team, the school and the city.

“These young ladies have worked hard to get to the Final Four,” Boyd said. “It has taken dedication and commitment to get there. We are proud of them and what they have accomplished. All Brundidge will be pulling for them. We know they will represent us well.”

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright said, speaking as a former principal of Pike County High School, he knows and understands what reaching the Final Four means to the team, to the school and to the continuing success of the PCHS girls’ sports program.”

As city manager, Wright said the staff at city hall and all city employees are proud of the PCHS Lady Dawgs’ success on the hardcourt.

“They will represent themselves, their school and their city well,” he said. “We congratulate them on a great season and look forward to more great seasons to come.”