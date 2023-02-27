Jefcoat, Hixon face off in the college ranks Published 1:12 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Former Pike Liberal Arts star pitcher Press Jefcoat led his Pensacola State Pirates to a 6-1 win over the Chipola Indians this weekend.

Jefcoat pitched five and 2/3 innings on the night and mowed down a career-high six batters, while giving up one hit and no runs. The matchup with Chipola was memorable because it also saw Jefcoat face off against his former head coach, Rush Hixon, who now serves as an assistant coach at Chipola College.

“(It was) really cool/borderline frustrating watching Press Jefcoat have success against us,” Hixon said via social media. “Proud of the person and player he is. One of my favorites I’ve coached, because of the compete factor.”

Jefcoat is currently 3-0 as a starting pitcher this season and has tallied 15 strikeouts in 14 innings on the mound. He’s given up just six hits and one earned run for the Pirates. Hixon and the Indians are currently 11-9 on the season and followed up the loss to Pensacola State with back-to-back wins over Northwest-Shoals Community College and Coastal Alabama-South.