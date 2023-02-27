Imagi-Con a success Published 5:57 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

If you can imagine it, then, it can happen.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge imagined an Imagi-Con fan convention that would be even better than the library’s previous Imagi-Cons.

“And, it happened on Saturday,” said Amber Brantley, library administrative assistant. “Imagi-Con 2023 was a great success and it was even better than our first two fan conventions in 2021 and 2022. It grew from last year’s convention in most every way. The turnout was great all day. People of all ages came and there was something of fun for everyone.”

The library grounds were filled with costumed people and the city’s sidewalks became stages for through-traffic throughout the day.

Brantley said the different stations, including the selfies and Imagination stations at the Bass House, were popular and the vendors were successful.”

Indoor gaming was popular as was along with the outdoor game, Quidditch.

“Mr. Bob,” a well-known author, was a popular storyteller. The paint stations were also very popular,” Brantley said. “The board games are always popular and were again this year. And people really dressed in fantastic costumes. We were surprised at the number of people, of all ages, who came in costumes throughout the day, not just for the contest. Most of them stayed and entered the costume contest.”

Brantley said the judges had difficult decisions to make because all the costumes were ‘imitative” and fun.

Everyone who participated in the costume contest was a winner. However, several were singled out for prizes.

Abbie Harris received the first-place overall award of $100.

The winners in the Kids Division were: First place, Ellis Averett; second place, Giddeon Sutton, and third place, Dylann Miller.

Youth Division winners were: First place, Kayla Cohen, second place, Amari Parzynski, and third place, Lemon Kimmelshue.

Adult Division winners were, first place, Ashanti Williams, second place, Joshau Martines and third place, Kayla Kerske.

Meg Stroh’s group was the winner in the Group Division.

The division winners received $50 for first place, $25 for second place and $10 for third place. The Group Division winners received $50 collectively.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd congratulated the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library staff for an outstanding event.

“The library staff worked together to put together a great event here in Brundidge,” Boyd sad. “They did an outstanding job and the Imagi-Con brought a lot of people into town to enjoy the day’s activities as well as our residents.

“We are proud of our library and its very talented and dedicated staff. We thank them for all they do here in Brundidge.”