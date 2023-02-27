Area Softball: Charles Henderson clashes with Pike Lib Published 12:59 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (1-9) picked up their first win of the season this weekend with a 7-3 win over the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (0-5) at Houston Academy’s Kick-Off Softball Tournament.

Not only was it Charles Henderson’s first win of the season, but it was the first time Troy’s two high schools have faced off in softball. In the top of the first inning, Pike’s Briann Snyder scored on an error and then Emily Bryan drove home Alissa Barron with an RBI single into center field. Tera Walker then drove Bryan home with an RBI single of her own to put PLAS up 3-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, Molly Garrett drove home Jada Jones to cut the lead to 3-1 and Jones drove Reece Garrett home on a bunt in the bottom of the second inning to cut the lead to 3-2. Later in the second, Hannah Sparrow put CHHS ahead 4-3 with an RBI double that drove both Jaazia Cantlow and Jones home. The Lady Trojans scored another run in the third and two more in the fifth to secure the win.

Bryan, Walker and Julianne Meyer each had one hit for PLAS. Barron pitched three and 2/3 innings and fanned two batters, while giving up six hits and five earned runs. Snyder had four putots on defense.

Sparrow went 1-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs and a double. Jones went 1-for-3 with an RBI and three runs. Calleigh Compton, Olivia Kirkpatrick, Reece Garrett and Cantlow scored one run each. Sparrow got the win in the circle, pitching three innings and mowing down five batters, while giving up just one hit and no runs. Molly Garrett pitched one inning and struck out one batter, while giving up three hits and no earned runs. Compton earned six putouts and an assist on defense.

PLAS also lost a tough matchup 4-3 to Kinston on Feb. 25 and lost 18-1 to Houston Academy and 22-1 to Wicksburg on Feb. 24 in more tournament action.

Against Houston Academy, Allie Booth went 2-for-2 at the plate, while Barron scored Pike’s lone run. Bella Maulden earned an RBI at the plate and struck out one batter, while giving up two hits and one earned run in one inning pitched. Snyder had nine putouts on defense.

Bryan earned Pike’s lone hit against Wicksburg went she blasted a solo home run. She went 1-for-1 with an RBI, a homer and a run. A total of four pitchers pitched against Wicksburg and gave up nine hits and 17 earned runs. Snyder had three putouts.

Against Kinston, Pike was able to lead for the entirety of the game until Kinston earned a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Maulden went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, while Bryan went 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Barron and Snyder each scored a run. Maulden pitched four and 1/3 innings and struck out four batters, while giving up four hits and no earned runs. Snyder had nine putouts.

In Charles Henderson’s other tournament games, the Lady Trojans lost 12-10 to Kinston and 17-0 to Houston Academy on Feb. 24, while CHHS fell 7-4 to Wicksburg on Feb. 25.

Against Kinston, Sparrow went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs, two doubles and a run, while Jones went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Cantlow earned two runs, while Compton, Molly Garrett, Kirkpatrick, Lakayla Sellers and Frazier each scored one run.

Molly Garrett pitched five innings and retired four batters, while giving up nine hits and two earned runs. Mary Hayden West had seven putouts on defense.

Jones went 2-for-2 at the plate against Houston Academy but the Trojans were unable to score a run. Sparrow pitched two innings and struck out a batter.

The Lady Trojans went into the fifth inning against Wicksburg up 4-3 but the Lady Panters scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth – including a three-run home run – to earn the win. Compton went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, one RBI and two runs. Aeriel Frazier and Jones scored one run each. Sparrow pitched three innings and struck out two batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run. Molly Garrett struck out a batter and gave up five hits and four earned runs in one and 1/3 innings in the circle. West had four putouts.

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (1-1) picked up their first win of the season with a 10-0 shutout over Straughn on Feb. 23. Kaylee Hodge went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and two doubles, while Emily Rhodes went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs and Meeks went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Elly Sheets scored four runs, Shea Wambles scored two runs and Carlee McAllister scored one run.

Riley Bannin earned the shutout pitching all six innings as she mowed down 10 batters, while giving up just one hit and no runs. Amber Kidd had 11 putouts on defense.