Troy releases 2023 football schedule Published 1:00 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Troy University officially announced its 2023 football schedule on Friday, Feb. 23. Troy’s 2023 schedule features a number of out-of-conference rematches and a clash with a Power 5 conference champion.

Troy will open next season at home against Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 2 in a game between the two opponents for the first time since 2000. Troy holds a 3-3 record against SFA, dating back to their first game in 1993.

Week two will see Troy travel to Big XII country to face reigning Big XII Champion Kansas State, which will see the Trojans and Wildcats meet for just the second time in history and first time since Troy suffered a 41-5 loss to KSU in 2003. Troy and Kansas State will showcase a battle between two reigning conference champions that both finished the 2022 season ranked in the Top 25. After winning the Big XII Championship, Kansas State lost to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl but still finished the season No. 14 in the country.

The Trojans follow that up with a home game against one of the Sun Belt’s newest opponents, James Madison, on Sept. 16. This will be a matchup between the two teams with the best records in the Sun Belt in 2022 and the first time the two schools have met since Troy won a 27-7 game in 1999. It will also be just the third game between Troy and JMU ever.

Troy rematches with Western Kentucky at home on Sept. 23. It will be the 14th time the two schools have met and the second season in the row. It’s also the sixth time WKU has traveled to Troy.

The Trojans hit the road for a conference game against Georgia State on Sept. 30 before hosting homecoming against another conference foe Arkansas State on Oct. 7. Troy will then hit the road for another rematch against Army on Oct. 14. Troy and Army met for the first time this past season, a Trojan win, and this will be the first time Troy has traveled to face Army in their home state of New York.

After a bye week, Troy is back on the road for a conference game against Texas State and then hosts the Trojans’ only non-Saturday game of the season when rival South Alabama brings the Battle for the Belt to Troy on Thursday, Nov. 2, in a game that will likely air on national television.

Troy travels to ULM for another conference game on Nov. 11 before hosting Louisiana for Military Appreciation on Nov. 18. The Trojans wrap up the 2023 regular season on the road at Southern Miss on Nov. 25.