TB&T Athletes of the Week (Feb. 17-23) Published 11:05 am Friday, February 24, 2023

MALE

Austin Cross

Charles Henderson High School

Cross earned All-Tournament and Tournament MVP honors as he helped lead the Trojans to a spot in the 5A Final Four for the first time since 2005. He averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block per game in the tournament.

FEMALE

KK Hobdy

Charles Henderson High School

Hobdy earned All-Tournament and Tournament MVP for her performance in the Class 5A Elite 8 this week. She tallied 17 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, four steals and one block per game as Charles Henderson advanced to the Final Four for the fourth straight season.