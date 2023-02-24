Pike County walks for ‘heart’ Published 7:26 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

The 2023 Pike County Heart Walk Thursday night at the Troy Sportsplex was deemed a great success by the Pike County Heart Board and those in attendance.

“We had a great turnout; everyone had fun and learned more about heart disease and stroke,” said Tracy Davis, Pike County Heart Board co-chair. “Knowing that the people of Pike County are caring and generous, we didn’t set a goal for this year’s fundraising campaign. And, again they were. With donations still coming in, $20,000 has been raised and we are so very thankful.”

Donations may still be made to Pike County Heart Walk- Attention Tracy Davis, P.O. Box 967, Troy 36081.

The 2023 Pike County Heart Walk honored Dr. Eugene Omasta, a longtime board member and community supporter.

“The Pike County Heart Board wanted to recognize and honor Dr. Omasta for his leadership and the many contributions to the Pike County Heart Board and the community over the years,” said Davis. “We thank Dr. Omasta for what he means to our board and to our community.”

Dr. Omasta expressed his appreciation to the board for the recognition.

“I am deeply honored; it means so much to me,” he said.

He acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the board members and expressed appreciation for Pike County’s continuing support of the Pike County Heart Board and the American Heart Association.

The Pike County Heart Association presented AEDs, automated external defibrillators, to the athletic departments at Charles Henderson High School and Pike Liberal Arts School.

In making the presentation, Elizabeth Burdick board member, said, after the recent incident in which a professional football player suffered cardiac arrest during a game, the board decided to use a portion of the Heart Walk funds to purchase the AEDs for the two high schools within the city.

Brenda Debose and Melissa Scarbrough, accepted the AEDs on behalf of CHHS and expressed appreciation for the potentially life-saving AED.

“We always have the safety of our kids on our minds,” Scarbrough said. “Having an AED on hand is another safety measure in place.”

Debose agreed, the AED is added security.

“It gives us a greater sense of peace,” she said. “We thank the heart board for thinking of our kids.”

Phillip Coggins, PLAS athletic director, said, too, that the AED will provide an extra measure of protection for the athletes and students at PLAS.

“We want to thank the Pike County Heart Board for the AED and for its fundraising effort on behalf of the American Heart Association and for raising greater awareness of heart disease and stroke.”