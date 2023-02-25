Obituary, Saturday, February 25, 2023 Published 7:31 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Emily Newman Head

Emily Newman Head, age 76, a resident of Troy, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 pm at Green Hills Memorial Park with the Rev. Carl Hollis officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 1 pm until 3 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her children: Mandy Head Young (Richie), Mark Head (Kim); grandchildren: Justin Young (Alyssa), Will Young, Kristine Head, Eli Head; great-grandchild: Charlie Mac Young; brother: David Newman (Janice); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Ronnie Head; children: William Michael Head and an infant son; and parents: Robert and Martha Newman.

Serving as pallbearers will be Richie Young, Justin Young, Will Young, Ben Sanders, Donnie Kimbrough, and Curtis Carter.

She had a deep love for her grandchildren , great grandchild, the beach, Alabama Football, classic cars, Walt Disney World and all things Elvis.

For many years Emily was one of the first faces a new business in Troy (as well as annual contact with current businesses) would see as she served many years as the City of Troy’s Business License Clerk.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.

