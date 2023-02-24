Charles Henderson soccer bests Ariton

Published 10:52 am Friday, February 24, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Tre’von Brown (17) earned a shutout against Ariton. (Photo by Dan Smith)

The Charles Henderson Trojans soccer team picked up a resounding 10-0 win over the Ariton Purple Cats on Feb. 23.

Daniel Frigge led CHHS with three goals on the night, while Jack Burttram added two goals. Trevon Brown, Will Reaves, Bryan Juarez, Jesus Gutierrez and Reese Garrett each scored one goal in the win. Tre’von Brown and Nicholas Dlobodchikoff both got the shutout at goalie with neither allowing a goal on the night.

Charles Henderson dropped a tough 2-0 loss to Providence Christian on Feb. 21 and the two sides will rematch on the road at Providence Christian in Dothan on Feb. 25 at 7:15 p.m. before the Trojans host Brewbaker Tech on Feb. 28.

