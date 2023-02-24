Area softball: Pike County bests Goshen in county showdown Published 12:02 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-0) and Goshen Lady Eagles (0-1) got the 2023 softball season off to a start with a county matchup. Pike County came away with a 29-16 win over the Lady Eagles in a high-scoring affair.

All of Pike County’s starters earned at least one hit in the win and the Lady Dawgs had a total of 21 hits on the night. Hailey Griffin went 6-for-6 at the plate with three doubles, while Jada Duncan went 5-for-6 with two doubles and a triple. Ky Wilkerson got the win in the circle with nine strikeouts in five and 2/3 innings pitched.

For Goshen, Kaci Wilkes went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs, while Alyssa Sparks went 2-for-4 with three runs. Passion Shepherd also went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Wilkes pitched more than 200 pitches on the night.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (0-6) took a 16-1 loss to Class 3A’s reigning state champion Houston Academy on Thursday, as well. A number of Charles Henderson’s softball players are still playing on the basketball court and can’t join their softball teammates until that season concludes.

Jada Jones and Calleigh Compton earned Charles Henderson’s lone hits on the night, while Jones scored the only Lady Trojan run. Hannah Sparrow and Molly Garrett combined for five innings pitched with Sparrow striking out four batters. Sparrow gave up four hits and one earned run, while Garrett gave up seven hits and three earned runs. The Lady Trojans had seven errors on the night.

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (1-1) earned their first win of the season 10-0 over 3A’s Straughn on Thursday. Kaylee Hodge had a huge night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two doubles, while Madison Meeks went 2-for-3 with a run and a double. Emily Rhodes also went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, one RBI and two runs. Elly Sheets stole four bases on the night and scored four runs. Shea Wambles scored two runs and Carlee McAllister scored one run.

Riley Bannin pitched all six innings and fanned 10 batters, while giving up just one hit and no runs. Amber Kidd tallied 11 putouts at catcher.