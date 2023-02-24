Area Baseball: Goshen, CHHS and ZCHS in action Published 10:44 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Goshen High School, Charles Henderson High School and Zion Chapel High School were all in action on the baseball diamond on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season against the GW Long Rebels by a score of 8-1. Long is the reigning Class 2A State Champions and came into the contest undefeated with a win over 7A’s Dothan, as well.

Cole Pugh led CHHS at the plate, going 2-for-2, while Wes Templin earned a double and scored the Trojans’ lone run. Damien Hart and Parker Adams each had one hit. Adams pitched four innings and struck out five batters, while giving up five hits and three earned runs. Blake Lowery and Wilson Jones pitched one inning each and Hart had eight putouts on defense.

The Goshen Eagles (1-3) lost 20-0 to Ariton on Thursday. Ariton is coming off yet another Final Four appearance last season. Peyton Stamey earned Goshen’s lone hit of the night, a double. A total of five Eagle pitchers touched the mound and gave up 11 hits and 10 earned runs combined. The Eagles had a total of eight errors on defense.

Phoenix Griffin led Ariton at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and three runs, while Caden Collier went 3-for-3 with five runs and a double. Dalton Murphy pitched three and 1/3 innings and struck out eight batters, while giving up no hits or runs.

The Zion Chapel Rebels (0-2) dropped a 9-4 matchup with county foe New Brockton on Thursday. In the second inning, Zion Chapel’s Brady Flowers drove Micah Fuller home with an RBI single into left field to give ZCHS a 1-0 lead and then Flowers scored on an error to stretch the lead to 2-0.

New Brockton tied the score in the third inning but Zion Chapel retook the lead when Flowers scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to put ZCHS up 3-2. In the sixth inning, the Rebels stretched the lead to 4-2 when Joseph LeGear hit a ground ball single into center field to drive Jackson Adcock home. New Brockton, though, exploded to score seven runs in the seventh inning to earn the 9-4 win.

Kavon Brown went 2-for-3 at the plate, while LeGear went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Austin Jordan pitched five innings and mowed down six batters, while giving up three hits and two earned runs. Preston Eddins had a big night on the defensive end with 10 putouts, one assist and a double play.