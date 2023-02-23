TUWL is continuing to make a difference Published 5:58 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

In the summer of 1988, a group of 18 Troy women came together to form The Troy United Women’s League.

“Now, 35 years later we are still going strong,” said League President Shelia Deveridge said. “

The TUWL was the idea of Jacquelyn Williams-Patterson, who along with Maxine Hollis and like-minded Christian women, thought such a service-based group could, not only benefit them, individually, but all the Troy/Pike community.

Deveridge said it would not be possible to measure the impact of the TUWL on the Troy/Pike County community and on beyond its borders.

The TUWL, with 25 members and five advisors, just might be the most influential and powerful non-governmental organization in the Troy/Pike Community, Deveridge said.

The TUWL generously awards scholarships annually, provides family dinners during the holiday season and recognizes individual achievers in the local community.

“There are many deeds that are not, and not intended to be, recognized,” Deveridge said. “We are dedicated to our community and to its people. The TUWL motto is ‘United to Make It Happen.’ TUWL has been making it happen for more than three decades and counting. We are appreciative of our community’s support and thankful be a part of such caring people.”