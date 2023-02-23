Single-vehicle crash claims the life of teen Published 2:13 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

On Feb. 22, a single-vehicle crash in Pike County claimed the life of an 18-year juvenile.

The crash occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 when the 2008 Nissan Altima driven by the teen left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The crash occurred on Pike County Road 3304, approximately two miles south of Troy in Pike County. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the teen was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are currently investigating the crash.