KC Bradford commits to Troy Published 10:39 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

On Thursday, Feb. 22, Pike Liberal Arts senior KC Bradford announced his decision to commit to Troy University to accept an offer to join the football program as a preferred walk-on (PWO).

Bradford chose the offer from Troy over others, including scholarship offers, from other schools like Huntingdon College, Millsaps College in Mississippi, Rose-Hulman Institute in Indiana and Knox College in Illinois.

“I prayed a lot and have had so many conversations with my family and friends and it just felt like home (at Troy),” Bradford said. “They’ve treated me like family already and I really want to be a part of the Trojan Family. Part of it is it’s close to home and I just think it’s a great opportunity for me, education wise and athletically. It’s a great program to be a part of and I want to do everything I can to help the program out.”

Bradford, who is undecided on what his major will be at Troy, laid out simple goals for his college career.

“I want to do the best that I can,” he flatly said. “Obviously I want to graduate with a degree and make the most of the opportunities I get in college, but athletically I just want to be a part of a program like Troy and help out any way I can.

“Being part of something bigger than me is something I want to be a part of and I want to glorify God in everything that I do and put Him first in the forefront. I feel like He’s led me to Troy and He wants me there, so I’m going to do my best.”

Troy has a rich history of PWOs not only becoming scholarship players but also starters and stars for the program. Former All-Sun Belt players like Hunter Reese, Craig Slocum Jr. and multi-time All-American Carlton Martial started their careers at Troy as PWOs.

“Those guys obviously had God given talent but the work ethic over there is something different,” Bradford said. “They have guys over there that have bought in and want to work and I want to be a part of that so much. So, there’s an influence from those guys and others there and the coaches there, but everything about the program is just something I want to be a part of.”

As a senior, Bradford earned All-Messenger honors as he led the Patriot defense with 122 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss and six interceptions. He also caught 49 passes for 764 yards and six touchdowns on offense. Bradford’s also a multi-sport athlete as a starting forward on the basketball team and an All-State player on Pike’s state championship baseball team.

“I’m very thankful for everything Pike Lib has given me,” said Bradford. “They’ve given me so many opportunities around my career and put me in places that I wouldn’t have got at other schools.

“I’m very thankful for my brothers that stayed here with me our senior year. I know it was a little rough, and the record wasn’t what we wanted, but we fought and fought hard, and did everything together. That’s what’s important.”