2023 Troy Recycled Art contest open for entries Published 5:55 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Keep Troy Beautiful invites all 10th and 11th grade students in Troy to share their flair for repurposing discarded items.

“Recycling trash into treasures and creating art from what may have been garbage can be challenging and fun,” said Leigh Anne Windham, Troy mayor’s office. “We can’t wait to see all the creations.”

The 2023 Troy Recycled Art Contest is open to all 10th to 12th grade students who live in the City of Troy. It’s such a fun opportunity for our students to be a part, “Windham said.

Entries should be prepared/constructed/designed or created by individual students.

Entries must use 100 percent recycled, recovered or found items with the exception of paints, dyes, adhesives, canvas and mounting hardware.

Entries may use any recycled items with the exception of food.

Recycled materials include plastics, cardboard, aluminum cans, metals, paper, newspaper, magazines, electronics, clothing, rubber, tires and other items that have an “after- purpose life.”

Entries must be no larger than three feet square and be ready to display. Fastening materials include tape, glue and string necessary to make them secure.

For project details, visit https://www.troyal.gov/RecycledArt.

The entries will be available for public viewing and may be photographed with images reproduced.

All entries, and completed entry forms are due by 5 p.m. March 8 at Troy City Hall.

Entries will be judged on educational value as well as artistic overall artistic content and use of materials.

The $100 prize is sponsored by KW Plastics Recycling Division.

Windham said the 2023 Troy Recycled Art Contest is a fun opportunity for Troy High School’s sophomores and juniors and the community will be looking forward to their creations.