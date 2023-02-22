Troy baseball remains undefeated Published 10:00 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

After earning an opening series win over Evansville this past weekend, the Troy Trojans (4-0) kept the momentum going with a 10-2 win over Alabama State on the baseball diamond.

The win marked Troy’s second consecutive year with at least four straight wins to open the season and it was the Trojans’ 13th straight win over Alabama State.

“A lot of guys contributed, and it was a team win,” Troy coach Skylar Meade said. “I thought we handled the baseball clean, turning a couple of double plays and finishing the game competing on all three levels, and I’m proud of our guys for doing that tonight.”

Troy’s early-season home run stretch continued with William Sullivan and Caleb Bartolero each earning a homer against ASU. Sullivan went 2-for-5 at the plate with a homer, two RBIs and a run, while Bartolero went 2-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs. Ethan Kavanagh, Ben Arnett, Kyle Mock, Clay Stearns, Shane Lewis and Hudson Hartsfield each scored a run, as well. Tremayne Cobb Jr. and Mock each stole a base, while Hartsfield stole two bases in the win.

A total of five Troy pitchers toed the rubber with Ben Thompson earning the win as he struck out five batters, while giving up three hits and one earned run in three innings pitched. Kristian Asbury also pitched three innings and struck out five batters, while giving up two hits and one earned run. Zak Szabo, Ryan Pettys and Noah Janney pitched one inning each. Szabo struck out two batters and gave up one hit, while Pettys gave up no hits or runs and Janney struck out one batter and gave up one hit.

Stearns had 12 putouts and one assist at catcher, while Sullivan earned nine putouts and two double plays at first base.

Troy’s home stretch continues this weekend for a series with Stony Brook that will see the two teams play Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.