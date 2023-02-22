Rep. Barry Moore holds grand opening of Troy District Office Published 8:42 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Rep. Barry Moore held the grand opening for his new Troy District Office.

The office is believed to be the first congressional district office in the history of Troy of any kind, which will give Pike County residents the chance to set up appointments with the congressman and his staff to discuss any issues one may have, especially in regards to veteran’s affairs.

“We want to make sure we are available to the people in our district,” Moore said. “So, rather than our veterans or folks that may not want to drive a long way in a district to meet with their congressman, we want to make sure we have congressman’s offices near the people and population centers of our district.”

Moore’s Troy office is his fourth district office, joining offices in Wetumpka, Andalusia and Dothan. The Troy office’s hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the phone number for the office is (334) 465-7244. The office is located at 307 Elm Street across the street from Gibson & Garden, LLC in Downtown Troy.