Pike County Treasure Forest Chapter Hosts Annual Meeting Published 7:31 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The Pike County Chapter of the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association held its annual membership meeting on Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Troy.

William Green, ATFA Executive Director, expressed appreciation to those in attendance who are dedicated to the ATFA goal to promote the multiple-use philosophy and TREASURE Forest Certification.

The association is comprised of stewardship-minded men and women are dedicated to improving the forestland of Alabama.

Green introduce the local forestry commission team, Jeremy Lowery, Work unit manager; Jacob Bolin, Pike County forester; and David Jackson, Forest Ranger.

Deborah Huggins-Davis, Chapter treasurer, expressed appreciation for the support of Gene and Jana Renfroe, who host the annul “Classroom in the Forest” event for fifth-grade students in Pike County.

“Visiting the Renfroe property is like touring a state park,” Huggins-Davis said. She also shared a thought that is especially meaningful for those who are good stewards of the land: “Taking the land God loaned us and making Him proud He did.”

Pike County landowner David Griffin was recognized as a recent recipient of the TREASURE Forest Award. The award is earned by private landowners who display their commitment to the TREASURE Forest ethic through the physical management that takes place on their land.

Upcoming events of the Pike County Chapter of the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association include the Tree Giveaway on at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Troy Sportsplex parking lot.

The available trees will include Horn Beam, Tulip Poplar, Scarlet Oak, Red Bud, Red Maple, Bald Cyprus, Dogwood, Elderberry and, possibly,

Persimmons.

The Pike County ForestHER event will be March 14 at Hart Tree Farm, at 6234 CR2225.

A Farm Tour will be schedule for May.