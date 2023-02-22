Lady Trojans fall to Enterprise on the road

Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Jada Jones (7) catches a fly ball. (Photo by Henry Otto/Creative Media Images)

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (0-5) lost a tough road softball battle to Class 7A’s Enterprise Lady Cats on Tuesday by a score of 4-1.

Catcher Calleigh Compton led CHHS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run and a triple, while Olivia Kirkpatrick, Tailor Hobdy and Jada Jones had one hit each. Hannah Sparrow also earned an RBI and Hobdy stole a base.

Sparrow pitched all six innings and struck out three batters, while giving up six hits and three earned runs. Mary Hayden West earned four putouts, while Compton and Jones had three putouts each.

Charles Henderson hosts Houston Academy on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

