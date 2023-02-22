Crash Between Commercial Vehicle and Train Causes Road Closure Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle and a train has caused a road closure at U.S. Highway 29 near Alabama Highway 93 in Banks in Pike County.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:06 p.m. and as a result, both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 29 near Alabama 93 in Banks are closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating the incident.