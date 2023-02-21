Troy United Women League to host 35th Annual Black History Banquet Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The Troy United Women’s League’s 35th Annual Black History Banquet will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Troy University Lamar P. Higgins Ballrooms.

League President Shelia Deveridge, said the banquet will commemorate the legacy of the late Congressman John R. Lewis.

“The theme of Troy United Women’s League’s 35th Annual Black History Banquet is ‘Good Trouble – Necessary Trouble: The Legacy Lives On,’” Deveridge said. “The featured speaker is Mr. Anthony Brock, founder of Valiant Cross Academy in Montgomery. “

Deveridge said Valiant Cross Academy provides a loving, sable educational opportunity for young men in Montgomery. The mission of the academy is the development of leaders, the teaching of skills to become productive, citizens and leaders in the community and to be honorable men.

Congressman Lewis was the speaker at the Troy United Women’s League First Black History Banquet.

“Congressman Lewis was the speaker for our banquet four other times, in 1989, 1993, 1998 and 2013,” Deveridge said. “We were honored that Congressman Lewis would come home to Pike County again and again and lend his support to the Troy United Women’s League as we strive to be a positive influence in our community,”

Deveridge said, in the summer of 1988, a group of 18 Troy women came together to form The Troy United Women’s League.

“Now, 35 years later we are still going strong,” Deveridge said. “The TUWL, with 25 members and five advisors, just might be the most influential and powerful non-governmental organization in the Troy/Pike Community.”

The TUWL was the idea of Jacquelyn Williams-Patterson, who along with Maxine Hollis and like-minded Christian women thought such a service-based group could, not only benefit them, individually, but all the Troy/Pike community.

Deveridge said it would not be possible to measure the impact of the TUWL on the Troy/Pike County community and on beyond its borders.

The TUWL generously awards scholarships annually, provides family dinners during the holiday season and recognizes individual achievers in the local community.

“There are many deeds that are not, and not intended to be, recognized,” Deveridge said. “We are dedicated to our community and to its people. “The TUWL motto is ‘United to Make It Happen.’ The TUWL has been making it happen for more than three decades and counting. We are appreciative of our community’s support and thankful be a part of such a caring people.”