Troy Recreation offering photography workshop Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The Troy Recreation Department is offering a beginners/intermediate photography workshop for all ages on March 9.

Troy Parks and Recreation Director Dan Smith and local award-winning photographers Joey Meredith and Abby Lee will instruct the workshop. Along with being Troy Parks and Rec Director, Smith is a former Troy Messenger sports editor and managing editor along with being a longtime photographer, that still provides photography for The Messenger and the Pike County community. Smith also previously worked as a photographer for Troy University. Meredith currently serves as a photographer for Troy University and owns Joey Meredith Photography. He’s been a photographer for Troy University for more than 10 years. Lee is the owner of Abby Lee Photography in Troy and has won The Messenger’s Reader’s Choice Award for Best Photographer multiple times. She shoots for brands, businesses, weddings and other special events.

The photography workshop will be available to people of all ages, from beginners to those with photography experience. The cost for the workshop is $25 per attendee and will take place Thursday, March 9, from 6 until 8 p.m. in Multipurpose Room 1 at the Troy Recreation Center. Those that wish to register must pre-register by Wednesday, March 8, at recreation@troyal.gov. Attendees must provide their own camera. All proceeds from the workshop go to the Troy Miracle League.