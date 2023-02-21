Ryan Foster: ‘Nothing is Always Anything … And Everything’ Published 6:32 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Ryan Foster is 38 years old.

His artwork is like nothing that has hung in the galleries of the Johnson Center for the Arts before.

The JCA will host a reception for Ryan Foster from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited. Those who come will view a volume of work that Foster said is his “life’s work.”

Most of Foster’s paintings are large in size, Many are unbelievably detailed to include hundreds of people and objects and colors and shapes, and, perhaps, things imagined, hoped for, then held and lost.

As the artwork was being hung, there was the feeling that “this is a special art exhibition.”

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said Ryan Foster is a talented artist who has brought his oil paintings from the last 13 years to this exhibit at the Johnson Center for the Arts. The pieces are large, Campbell said. “

The largest, 60”x72” pieces, fill the back wall of the Gibson Galley while his smaller works measuring 36”x48” are displayed throughout the galleries on both floors of the museum. His use of color and attention to detail make these works so interesting. We hope that everyone will come out to the Opening Reception from 5-7 pm on Thursday to meet Ryan and see his amazing work.”

Foster’s exhibit will hang from February 23 until April 7. The Johnson Center for the Arts is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.