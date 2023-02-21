Obituaries, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Published 6:37 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Laura Lynn Bacon Tootle

Laura Lynn Bacon Tootle, age 71, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. She was born on June 12, 1951, the eighth of nine children, to the late James Alvin (A.B.) and Rebecca Martin Lynn in Claxton. Her formative years were spent in and around Collins. Ultimately, she would go on to graduate from Reidsville High School, class of 1969. While still attending high school Laura met the love of her life, Clarence (Jr.) Tootle and the pair would be wed on August 11, 1968. In 1979, they would move to Alabama to raise their family. The blissful couple would make a wonderful life together for many years until the untimely death of Jr. Over the years, through much adversity, Laura would always strive to care for her family. For a number of years, she would work for Mon-Cre Telephone in Alabama and after moving back to Collins in 1990, she would finish her career at Stephens Truck Center. Growing up in rural Tattnall County, some of Laura’s favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. Her introduction to hunting was with her brother, Wayne, when the two would trapse through the woods with sling shots hunting squirrel and rabbit. Over the years, Laura became quite an accomplished hunter; in one trip she bagged a 12-point, an 8-point, and wounded a 6-point deer. Her adept shooting skills may have been enhanced participating in the many turkey shoots she would participate in. Although she was avid about the great outdoors, she knew her way around the kitchen. One of her favorite dishes were speckled butter bean and dumplings; anytime this dish was prepared she was known to call on a favorite nephew (no one knew who it was!), but Ricky would often be in attendance for the meal. Laura was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to all she met and will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Margaret Hutcheson, and Annette Knowles; a brother, Leonard Allen Lynn.

Left to cherish a lifetime of memories is her children Dawn (Jamie) Adams of Goshen AL, Melissa (Shannon) Sapp of Claxton, and Tracy Tootle of Collins; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three sisters, Bonnell Reese of Collins, Bessie Moore of Collins, and Linda McDilda of Lyons; two brothers, Charles Lynn of Augusta, and Wayne Lynn of Collins; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends made along life’s journey also survive.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Reese, Steve Reese, and Ricky Andrews.

Interment will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Grady AL in the family plot.

Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Bacon-Tootle family.

Raiford Jordan

Raiford Jordan a resident of Troy, AL passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 76. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Travis Meeks and Dr. Mallone Chandler officiating. Burial will follow in Petrey Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. He was born August 1, 1946 to the late Lamon Jordan and Catherine Davis Jordan. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara Campbell, Eugene Jordan, Mary Jane Henderson, Lucille Penn, Marie Beck and Marguente Flowers, nephew, Randy Jordan and a son-in-law, Everette McCurdy. He is survived by his brother, J.C. Mills; 6 daughters, Amanda Jordan and Bridget Jordan, their mother, Diana Jordan, Connie Jordan Brooks (Gary), Lisa McCurdy, Sheila Reese (Jem), and Sondra Utley (Charles); grandchildren, Aubrey and Korry Jordan, Aaron, Jessica, and William McCurdy, Zac, Zane and Chase Reese, Meagan, Brian and Shannon O’Conner, Bo Morrell and Celeste Baker; 24 great grand kids and many nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Dunn, Will Crowder, Brandon Kyser, Tony Brown, Chris Calhoun, and Korry Jordan. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com

Douglas Foster

Hattaway

Douglas Foster Hattaway, age 78, a resident of Brundidge, died Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Troy Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge with the Rev. Sammy Ellis and Dr. Danny Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Brundidge with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 1 pm until 2 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

He is survived by his wife: Faye Hattaway; son: Randall Hattaway (Baria); sister: Juanita Ziglar; nephew: Mike Ziglar (Kathy); and several nieces, nephews, and other family. He is also survived by Allen and Twyler Ellis and their children Haley Ballard and Hayden Youngblood, who he thought of as family. The family would like to issue a special thanks to a very special friend, Shirley Steed.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Eugene and Louise Hattaway and daughter: Stacey Hattaway.

Mr. Doug Hattaway worked most of his life as a mechanic. He grew up working on cars, trucks, and tractors alongside his father at Hattaway’s Truck Stop from a young age. He spent several years farming with his father and son while still working on vehicles. Later on, he worked for Lamar Steed at Steed Tire Service in Brundidge for over 35 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing with his family on Lake Eufaula. He will be missed by all.

Serving as pallbearers will be Eddie Turner, Matt Youngblood, Mark Steed, Scottie Ballard, Mike Ziglar, and Allen Ellis. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his former co-workers of Steed’s Tire Service.

The family will be accepting flowers or donations may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Robert M. “Robin” Missildine

Robert M. “Robin” Missildine, age 84, took his last breath on this side of heaven Thursday morning, February 16th. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his family. What a birthday celebration it must’ve been being welcomed home into the arms of Jesus.

The nickname “Robin” – given to Robert by his grandfather as a child since he was usually busy hopping around “like a little red robin”-stuck. While most folks called him Robin, many knew him as Mr. Tin Top- the owner & operator of the Tin Top Café- a “hole in the wall, kinda small, but the people are real nice” place where simple southern cooking at its finest was served. He chuckled at the idea of being “kind of famous” from his appearance in the Kid Rock & Hank Jr. “Redneck Paradise” music video.

A natural born storyteller, Robin did his best to make everybody feel like a somebody & was known for serving up a big dose of southern hospitality everywhere he went. Some of his favorite past times when he wasn’t working were spending time in his garden, attending blue grass festivals, going to church, piddling with junk of all kinds, getting a belly full of chips & salsa, and gathering with his family & friends. Robin was extremely talented & there wasn’t much (if anything) he couldn’t do with his hands- from cooking to mechanicin’ to carpentry & playing multiple musical instruments. His zest for life, witty sense of humor & kind heart will be greatly missed.

Loving survivors include his wife of 60 years- Carolyn, their children: Todd Missildine, Timothy Missildine & Shannon Williams; grandchildren: Dakota Johnson (Tyler), Brendon Missildine (Jessie), Clay Williams (Kelsey), Blake Missildine (Lindsey), Anna Williams (Scott), Austin Missildine, Meredith Missildine (James), Megan Missildine; 8 great grandchildren; brother: Steve Missildine (Lu); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Anna Jane & James Monroe Missildine, sister: Jayme Gardner; nephews: Randy & Mike Gardner; grandson: Dallas Missildine and many aunts, uncles, cousins & lifelong friends.

Visitation will be, Monday February 20th from 5pm to 7pm at Dillard Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Tuesday, February 21st, at 10am at Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Grady, Alabama with Minister Thaylon Maddox officiating. Pallbearers are Austin Missildine, Brendon Missildine, Blake Missildine, Clay Williams, Chance Kelley, David Register, Davis Harper, Jeffrey Menefee & Scott Lovelady.