Author Bob McGough to ‘Tell & Talk’ at Imagi-Con Published 6:29 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

At Imagi-Con in Brundidge Saturday, Bob McGough, author, podcaster, game designer and music enthusiast, will take center stage at 11 a.m. at the Coast & Creek Indoor Main Stage on South Main Street.

Theresa Trawick, director of the sponsoring Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, said McGough will tell and talk about Southern Fantasy and Horror stories and lead those in attendance in making What-Not-Jars, which will be filled with various items, including, but not limited to, moss and acorns, with symbolic meanings.

McGough has published The Jubal County Saga/Redemption of Howard Marsh book series including “Bringing Home the Rain,” “The Depth of the Water” and “Feet in the Fire.”

McGough hosts several podcasts, including Southern Fried Fantasy, where he interviews Southern authors who write genre fiction set in the South. In another podcast “Tales by Bob,” he shares anecdotes from his life, talks about his latest projects and shares music from local bands that he loves.

Trawick said Bob McGough was born and raised in southern Alabama and has been writing as long as he can remember. He has spoken at conventions from Fanaticon in Dothan to DragonCon in Atlanta. He is a graduate of Troy University with a Bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a Masters in Post-Secondary Education (Music Industry).

McGough is a main attraction for Imagi-Con which opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and continues at the Knox Ryals Pavilion, the library grounds and Coast & Creek.

The closing event will be the Imagi-Con 2023 costume contest beginning at 1 p.m. at Coast & Creek.

Admission to Imagi-Con is free and fun for all ages.