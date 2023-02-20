Troy University arboretum giving away tree seedlings for Arbor Day Published 6:08 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

Troy University’s arboretum is hosting a tree planting ceremony and seedling giveaway on Thursday, Feb. 23 beginning at 9 a.m. as part of Alabama Arbor Week and Tree Campus USA.

The seedlings are donated by the Alabama Forestry Commission and will be handed out by members of the Naturalist Club, a new student organization. The community is encouraged to come out for the tree planting and take home a tree seedling! Seedlings will be given as long as supplies last.