Seed swap at PLAS cafeteria March 4 Published 5:48 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

The early bird grows the best garden.

And, to be an early bird gardener, be at the Pike County Seed Swap at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Pike Liberal Arts Cafeteria.

Amanda Kitty Smothers, originator of the Dead Plant Society, said the seed swap is a great opportunity to sell and/or buy seeds including popular heritage seeds from around this area of the state.

For those who want to know what they can bring to the seed swap, the first answer is, seeds.

“Seeds may be store-bought or self-packaged,” Smothers said. “Plants, indoor or outdoor kinds, seed starts, garden tools, old garden cups and pots, grow lights, bags of soil, books on gardening to pass on and anything related to gardening that’s safe.

“The sale starts at 9 a.m. so be there earlier if you are sharing, swapping or selling in order to have time to set up your table,” Smothers said. “Make sure to clearly price anything for sale. Children will be able to take a seed home to plant. Sherrill Jeffcoat will give a presentation on growing in hay bales at 10 a.m.”

The Pike County Seed Swap will be informative no matter whether participants are Master Gardeners, have green thumbs or just wannabe gardeners.

For more information, call or text 334-672-7029.