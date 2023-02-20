Pike County Heart Walk to honor Dr. Eugene Omasta Published 5:47 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

The Pike County Heart Walk is set for Thursday night at the Troy Recreation Center.

This year’s walk will honor Dr. Eugene Omasta. a longtime member of the Pike County Heart Board.

Tracey Davis, board co-chair, said Dr. Omasta has been a leader and encourager and his contributions have been and continue to be greatly appreciated.

“We wanted to recognize and honor Dr. Omasta for his leadership and many contributions over the years,” Davis said. “We appreciate him and thank him for his commitment to the Pike County Heart Board and to our community.”

Dr. Omasta said he is deeply honored by the recognition.

“It means so much to me,” he said. “Back in the late 1990’s, I was asked to serve on the Heart Board, I realized what an important organization it was and the good that it does, so I agreed. I have been fortunate that I haven’t had any heart problems. The American Heart Association is a wonderful organization and continues to do work that helps prevent heart disease and saves lives.”

Dr, Omasta acknowledged the dedication of the Pike County Heart Board in raising funds in support of the AHA’s efforts to reduce the number of incidents and deaths from heart disease and stroke.

Dr. Omasta has also been a dedicated supporter of Pike County Habitat for Humanity. He was involved with Habitat’s annual Giant Cookie Sale that raised funds for building Habitat houses in Pike County.

Davis said the local Heart board is looking forward to the 2023 Heart Walk and invites everyone to the Pike County Heart Walk from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Troy Recreation Center.

The Heart Walk will include a health fair, walking for heart-health, door prizes, a silent auction and a light meal.

Entertainment will be DJ Henry Hendock and the KLPA Line Dance Fitness.

“This is a great community event and everyone is encouraged to come out in support of those in our community who have survived heart attack and stroke and those who are dealing with heart conditions and remember those whose battles were lost,” Davis said.