PCES Baby Betas show kindness to others Published 5:52 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

The Pike County Elementary School Baby Betas is a group of first through third grade students who are on honor roll and have chosen to take the opportunity throughout the school year to complete community service projects.

Rebecca Brooks, PCES teacher and Baby Betas advisor, said during Random Acts of Kindness Week, February 21-20, the PCES Baby Betas chose to recognize a different group each day.

On Monday, student representatives attended the Pike County Board of Education meeting and surprised Dr, Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, and board members with gift bags.

“On Tuesday, student representatives donated gift baskets to Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd, Brundidge City Hall workers and members of the Brundidge Police Department,” Brooks said. “On Wednesday, nine Baby Beta representatives made a quick trip to downtown Brundidge to surprise the ladies at Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library. They, then surprised members of the Brundidge Rotary Club at their weekly meeting.”

On Thursday students surprised Nurse Angie by supplying enough crackers to fill her supply closet.

“Nurse Angie uses a lot of crackers each week helping our students feel better.” Brooks said.

On Friday, each teacher and staff member on the Pike County Elementary School campus received a Random Act of Kindness treat bag.