Lady Dawgs top Straughn in regional semifinals Published 10:50 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs’ dominant postseason continued on Saturday with a 42-14 thrashing of the Straughn Lady Tigers in the Class 3A South Regional Semifinals in Montgomery.

Pike County jumped out to a 13-1 lead in the first quarter and led Straughn 25-2 at halftime. In the first three quarters, Pike County held Straughn to just seven total points as the Lady Bulldogs’ dominant defense shone through. The Lady Dawgs led 36-7 going into the final period.

Pike County held Straughn to just 2-of-34 shooting and won the rebound battle 43-38, while forcing an eye-popping 27 turnovers. Ivy White led the way for PCHS with 13 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Auriel Moultry added eight points and Taniyah Green tallied seven points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Urriya Berry totalled eight points and 11 rebounds.

Since the postseason began, PCHS has outscored its opponents 209-78 in four games and the Lady Dawgs’ opponents are averaging just 19.5 points per game with none of those four opponents scoring more than 23 points.

Pike County will face the winner of the other semifinal game, between Houston Academy and Mobile Christian, on Feb. 21 in the Class 3A Regional Finals at 4 p.m. with a spot in the 3A Final Four on the line.