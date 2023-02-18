Charles Henderson shuts out Kinston in season opener Published 10:37 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (1-0) got the 2023 baseball season off with a 9-0 shutout victory over the Kinston Bulldogs (0-1) at home on Friday night.

With CHHS leading 3-0 going into the second inning, the Trojans exploded to score four runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth. Wes Templin went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs, while Parker Adams went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Chase Vaznaian, Damien Hart, Connor Jones, Kevin Yeoman, Josh Hooten, KaNeil Lewis and Jordan McBryde each scored one run. Hart also had a triple on the night.

Adams, Templin and Blake Lowery combined for seven innings on the mound and just one hit given up and no runs. Adams pitched four innings and struck out six batters, while Lowery gave up one hit and struck out four batters in two innings. Templin struck out one batter in one inning. Jones earned six putouts and Hart had four putouts and two assists.

Charles Henderson is back on the diamond on Monday for a doubleheader with Zion Chapel and Park Crossing.