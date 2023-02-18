Charles Henderson shuts out Kinston in season opener

Published 10:37 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Damien Hart (8) scores against Kinston. (Photo by Dan Smith)

The Charles Henderson Trojans (1-0) got the 2023 baseball season off with a 9-0 shutout victory over the Kinston Bulldogs (0-1) at home on Friday night.

With CHHS leading 3-0 going into the second inning, the Trojans exploded to score four runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth. Wes Templin went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs, while Parker Adams went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Chase Vaznaian, Damien Hart, Connor Jones, Kevin Yeoman, Josh Hooten, KaNeil Lewis and Jordan McBryde each scored one run. Hart also had a triple on the night.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Adams, Templin and Blake Lowery combined for seven innings on the mound and just one hit given up and no runs. Adams pitched four innings and struck out six batters, while Lowery gave up one hit and struck out four batters in two innings. Templin struck out one batter in one inning. Jones earned six putouts and Hart had four putouts and two assists.

Charles Henderson is back on the diamond on Monday for a doubleheader with Zion Chapel and Park Crossing.

More Charles Henderson High School

Former Trojans making their mark in college basketball

Trojans win 13th straight to advance to regional semifinals

Lady Trojans overpower Headland to reach regional semifinals

Area basketball teams gear up for sub-regionals

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events