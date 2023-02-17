TB&T Athletes of the Week (Feb. 10-16) Published 11:12 am Friday, February 17, 2023

MALE

Austin Cross

Charles Henderson High School

Cross helped lead Charles Henderson to a resounding 66-47 win over Headland in the Class sub-regional round of the Class 5A State Tournament this week. Cross earned a double-double in the win with 26 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists.

FEMALE

Pike County High School

Green earned a double-double in Pike County’s 53-23 win over Ashford in the sub-regional round of the Class 3A State Tournament. She tallied 14 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and two blocks in the win.