Sacred Harp singing Feb. 25 at Pioneer Museum Published 5:18 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Around this time every year, the Pioneer Museum of Alabama hosts a Sacred Harp Singing which brings together Sacred Harp singers from nearby and from other areas, mainly north of Pike County.

The Sacred Harp Singing is set for Saturday, February 25, at the museum’s Village Square. Singing begins around 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. with a short break for lunch.

Those who enjoy Sacred Harp singing are invited to come and be a part of square and join the singing. Those would like just to come and listen and learn more about the tradition of sacred choral, are invited. Admission will be free.

Sacred Harp singing is a tradition of sacred choral music that originated in New England and was later perpetuated and carried on in the American South. The name is derived from The Sacred Harp, a ubiquitous and historically important tunebook printed in shape notes.