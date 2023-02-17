Imagi-Con in downtown Brundidge February 25 Published 6:45 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and the City of Brundidge are preparing for Imagi-Con 2023, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, February 25,

The event will be at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, the Knox Ryals Pavilion and Coast & Creek, all on South Main Street.

Karis Nicholson, library clerk, said Imagi-Con 2023 is free for convention and local festival fans.

Nicholson said a full day of events and activities has been planned, beginning at 9 a.m. with opening remarks and announcements about the day’s activities.

“The activities will get underway at 9:15 a.m. with demonstrations by Refuge Martial Arts followed by performances by Patti Rutland Jazz at 10 a.m.”

At 11 a.m., Imagi-Con will present Southern Fantasy and Horror Tales by Bob McGough, author and convention speaker.

At noon, there will be an opportunity for players to participate in a game of Quidditch, the sport from Harry Potter.

“Quidditch is for ages, 12 to 18, Nicholson said. “It’s a fun game to play and it’s just as much fun to watch.”

Vendors will be at Imagi-Con throughout the day with Imagination Stations and kids’ activities, The Geek Spot with video games and more, and inflatables, an obstacle course and toddler jungle games.

The popular Imagi-Con 2023 Costume Contest will be judged at 1 p.m.at Coast & Creek.

“The costume contest is fun and exciting and everyone is invited to enter,” Nicholson said. “And, it’s just as much fun to watch. So, come early and stay and enjoy the contest.”

At 2 p.m., there will be a Dance Around and everyone is invited to enjoy the fun and bring Imagi-Con 2023 to a close in a memorable way.