Troy women’s tennis off to historic start Published 10:41 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Troy Trojans women’s tennis team is off to its first 3-0 start in school history, following a dominant 4-0 sweep over Nicholls this past weekend.

Through their first three matches of the season, the Trojan women have outscored their opponents 16-2. Against Nicholls, Troy’s Amin Hagar beat Sophia Sara Safarova 6-2 and 6-2 in two sets, while Olivia Elliot bested Nicholls’ Constanza Cruz 6-2 in both their sets. In the final singles matchup, Troy’s Maria Guiguis beat Carla Bouygues 2-1 in three sets.

Also, in doubles action, Troy’s Kristina Kukaras and Amin defeated Nicholls’ Dareen Hassan and Bouygues, while Valeriia Adveeva and Guiguis also defeated Simona Maksimovic and Safarova.

The Trojans opened the 2023 season with a 5-2 win over Florida A&M and followed up with a 7-0 win over Tennessee State and 4-0 win over Nicholls. The Troy men’s team is also enjoying one of its best seasons in recent history, winning eight straight matches after losing to Miami (Fla.) to open the season.

Both the men and women will host Jacksonville State this Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Lunsford Tennis Complex. The men play at 11 a.m. and the women play at 2 p.m.