Riddle-Pace Field gets the go-ahead for 2023 season Published 10:33 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

With ongoing renovation currently happening at Troy University’s Riddle-Pace Field, the school officially got the go-ahead for all home games to go on as scheduled at the ballpark.

While the outside façade of the stadium and ticket offices aren’t quite complete yet, all of the new seating, press box and other upgrades inside the stadium have been completed and this weekend’s seasoning opening series will go on as planned.

“First and foremost, I want our fans to know that while we ask that they pardon our progress at Riddle-Pace Field, the gameday experience that they’re accustomed to at Troy Baseball will remain the same,” Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones said. “The sound system and video board will be fully operational; concessions and beverage offerings will be available at stations throughout the lower concourse and all the new chairback seats have already been installed.

“I appreciate everyone’s hard work and dedication to get us to this point to be able to host games this year at Riddle-Pace Field. I also want to thank the University administration for their support and vision to make this project a reality.”

The entrance for Riddle-Pace Field will be shifted to the gate at the first baseline this season and a temporary ticket office will be located there for fans that need to purchase tickets on gameday.

Fans that need handicap access to the field will enter the stadium at the main gate down the first baseline and can access the concourse level via an elevator in the Lott Complex. Restrooms are also located on the main concourse level of the Lott Complex and restrooms will also be open on the lower level concourse in their traditional locations.

There will be multiple satellite concession and beer stands located throughout the lower concourse for fans to purchase concessions and those stands will accept both cash and credit cards.

Due to the ongoing construction, a part of the upper stadium parking lot will be unavailable for parking on gamedays. Additional parking at the Trojan Fitness and Wellness Center, located directly behind the field wall, and in the parking lot adjacent to the Troy Soccer and Track Complex will be available. Also, the walkway between Riddle-Pace Field and Veterans Memorial Stadium down the third baseline will not be accessible to fans, so fans looking to access Riddle-Pace Field from the outfield must come behind the right field wall and down the first baseline.

Troy opens the season this Friday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. against Evansville and will rematch with Evansville at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19. The Feb. 17 and Feb. 19 games will stream on ESPN+, while all three will broadcast on the Troy Sports Radio Network.