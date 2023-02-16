Republican Women to welcome Lt. Gov. Ainsworth Published 5:35 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth will provide a preview of the 2023 regular legislative session during remarks to the Pike County Republican Women at their monthly meeting and luncheon on Wednesday, February 22, at the Troy Country Club.

The meet and greet opportunity will be at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at noon.

Ainsworth will discuss the issues, initiatives, bills, and measures that he believes will take center stage when the Legislature convenes its annual regular session on March 7. He will place particular focus on his on-going efforts to reduce burdens on small business owners, expand workforce development, protect Alabama’s military infrastructure, and provide parents with real choice over their children’s public education. As chairman of the Alabama Small Business Commission, Ainsworth works to promote policies that grow and expand both new and existing businesses – ranging from small, mom-and-pop operations to Alabama’s largest employers.