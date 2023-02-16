Pike Lib hosting annual Thunder Chicken Rodeo Published 10:45 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts softball team will be hosting its 4th Annual Thunder Chicken Rodeo on April 15.

The concept of the Thunder Chicken Rodeo is a one-day turkey hunt, much like a fishing tournament.

The cost of the event is $100 per team and each team will be comprised of two hunters who can hunt together or separately. The land that hunters use will not be provided by PLAS and no guides will be provided. Hunters will be required to hunt where they choose to hunt.

All turkeys will be scored by a qualified NWTF scorer and included with the registration fee will be a lunch and T-shirt, as long as hunters register by March 27. Scoring for harvested turkeys will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at noon with no further scoring taking place past that. All birds must he harvested on the day of the event, April 15, and no frozen birds will be allowed.

Prizes will include a $600 gift certificate to Tackle Shack Outdoors for first place, a $400 gift certificate for second place and $300 gift certificate for third place. There are also four levels of sponsorship available, ranging from $100 to $1,000.

For more information, including registration, visit https://tinyurl.com/4dfpx4br.