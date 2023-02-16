ForestHER Workshop For Women coming soon Published 5:40 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

ForestHER, a workshop for women who love the land will be held at Hart Tree Farm in Troy from 8:30 until 4:30 p.m. on March 14.

ForestHER is a hands-on workshop that will help women learn about forests and forest resources management in a relaxed, fun setting, said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator.

“This workshop is for women who own land and want to learn about forest and forest resource management,” Peters said. “The workshop is also an opportunity to learn about marketing timber and wildlife management.”

Peters said the ForestHER Workshop is open to all women who are interested in forest as landowners, as future owners.

“Women sometimes become landowners through inheritance so the ForestHER Workshop could be of benefit to them as well as to women who could potentially become landowners through inheritance. The workshop is available for women who are just interested in knowing more about Pike County’s forestland.”

Those who attend the ForestHer Workshop are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes because the workshop will be outside. A notebook for any notes might be helpful.

Peters said seating is limited so preregistration is required Contact the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-00985 or register at (https://www.aces.edu/go/foresther-pike).

Hart Tree Farm is located at6234 County Road 2225, Troy.