Coffee County crash claims the life of Opp man Published 12:53 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

A two-vehicle crash on Feb. 14 in Coffee County claimed the life of Opp resident Dennis Edward Murphy.

Murphy, 70, was critically injured when the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas he was driving collided head-on with the 2020 Ford F-150 driven by Brundidge resident Jeremy Clayton Powell, 44, at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Feb. 14, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 87 near the 49-mile marker, approximately 16 miles north of Elba, in Coffee County.

According to the release, neither Murphy nor Powell was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and both were injured and transported to an area hospital. Unfortunately, Murphy later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Feb. 16. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is currently investigating the incident.